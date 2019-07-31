South Africa: Cele Claims 'Good Progress' Being Made in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case, but Reveals No Details

"There is good progress in the case."

This was as much as Police Minister Bheki Cele was willing to divulge nearly five years after the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Cele was addressing a contingent of journalists outside the Meyiwa home in Umlazi, Durban, where he had visited the family following the death of Senzo's father, Samuel, on Monday.

He died after suffering a second stroke in three years.

Samuel's health began to deteriorate after his son was shot and killed during a robbery at the family home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, in October 2014.

Cele said he and national commissioner General Khehla Sitole had appointed a team to investigate the matter.

When questioned about previous timelines given by authorities, Cele said he had met with National Prosecuting Authority head Shamilla Batohi to discuss the matter.

"The narrative to say nothing is being done about the case is out of order. If people knew how much energy [and] effort and emotions are put into this case [they] would not really speak [on] what they are talking about. I've had two serious briefs with the national head of prosecutions. I have briefed her twice about the case."

While not giving any indication at what stage the case was after all these years, Cele claimed it would be solved.

"What I will do this time is stand by [the fact] that the case will be solved."

He said he had previously met with the Meyiwa family in April.

"[Sam] had cried about the matter. It is a matter we understand. No matter what you think about it, you cannot say nothing is being done. What makes this [case] difficult is maybe a story we will tell one day. For now, our focus is for the case to be solved."

