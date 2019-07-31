Sudan: Workshop On of the Census Importance Wednesday

Khartoum — The Population Studies Center at the University of Gezira, Sudan Center for Public Opinion and Statistical Studies are due to organize a workshop Wednesday on the importance of the census and its strategic role in the coming period. The Director General of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Dr. Karamullah Ali Abdul-Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Gezira University Prof. Mohamed Al-Senoussi and Director of the Sudan Center for Public Opinion, Dr. Al-Mughira Fadl-Al-Seed are to address the workshop. The workshop is to be honored by the representatives of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change. Several working papers are to be presented in the workshop including papers on Population Census and the Use of Technology, the Importance of Census for the Electoral Process, Migration Movement and Comprehensive and Systematic Census: A Pillar of Population Policies and a Window of Democracy as well as the papers on Population Census Providing Data for the Formulation of Social Indicators, the Census in Conflict Zones and the CBS Plan for the Sixth Population Census and the Role of Statistics in Economic Development.