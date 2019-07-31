Sudan: Case of Teacher Ahmed Al-Khair Referred to Court

30 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Case of Teacher Ahmed Al-Khair Referred to court

Khartoum Prosecution Tuesday referred to the case of the teacher of Khashm Al-Girba, Ahmed Al-Khair, to the court.

The Prosecution has directed charges under the Criminal Law for the year 1991, top of them is Article (130) of murder, to 41 elements of the Security and Intelligence Service,

