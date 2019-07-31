Sudan: Daglo Calls for Enhancing Security and Stability in Darfur

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has stressed the importance of strengthening security and stability in North Darfur State, combating the unruly persons and enhancing the citizens' living conditions.
This came when he received Tuesday at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali.
In a press statement after the meeting, Maj. Gen. Khojali said that the TMC Deputy Chairman has called for concern with the agricultural season, opening tracks for herdsmen and keeping the UNAMID premises which were later handed over.
The Wali (governor) indicated that he acquainted the TMC Deputy Chairman on the development projects which are being implemented in the state.
