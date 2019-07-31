Sudan: Report On Port - Sudan's Incidents Between Beni Amer and Nuba Tribes Released

30 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — Heads of the two fact-finding committees on Port Sudan's incidents which erupted during vacation of the last Eid Al-Fitr between Beni Amer and Nuba tribes unveiled that the events left 40 deaths and 1031 injuries ranging from light , medium to grievous harm.

He mentioned that the state government has borne treatment cost of the injured persons while the financial losses in facilities and properties according to estimation conducted by concerned committee, was put at above 75, 000,000 pound with exclusion of dias (blood moneys ).

Head of one of the fact-finding committee, Abdul-Monem Abdul-Qayoum reviewed the incident scenarios and role of rumors in turning cases of stealing and looting by unruly groups into engagement between the two tribes.

He added that the committee recommended increase of police presence at the town suburbs, raising the people' security alert, discarding rumors and following up the incidents-connected criminal suits being leveled.

It is worth noting the term of hostilities cessation agreement reached between the two tribes within framework of native administration efforts to contain the incidents , will expire on next September, the 6th.

