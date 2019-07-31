Sudan: Training Scholarships From China to Ministry of Culture

Khartoum — The Chinese Embassy in Khartoum has provided 66 training scholarships for the workers of the Ministry of Culture in context of the cultural exchange between the Sudan and China.

The first batch of 25 trainees for the improvemet of their Chinese languge have left to China while the second batch of Directors of the Administrations led by the Deputy Director of the Administration of Finance and Personell Dr. Abdul- Moniem Mohamed Hamad al- Neil will leave to China next week.

In statement from the Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, the coordinatior between the embassy and the Culture Ministry, noted that the Sudanese- Chinese relations is deeply rooted, reminding of the Chinese support to Sudan.

He added that this training course would positively reflect on the ministry and the transfere of the chhinese experience in the tourism and culture work.