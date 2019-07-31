Sudan: Committee Formed to Investigate in Recent Protests in Al-Obeid City

30 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Obeid — The caretaker Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State and Commander of the Fifth Brigade in Al-Obeid, has issued a decision on formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate in the events and students protest witnessed lately in Al-Obeid city.

The committee is formed by the Senior Legal Advisor, Salah Abdul-Rahim Hejair, Brig. (Police) Mohamed Ali Abdul-Jabar, and representatives of the Fifth Brigade, the judicial, police and security organs.

SUNA learned that the decision aims for realizing justice and revealing the facts regarding the recent protests of students in Al-Obeid city.

The decision also aims to investigate in the reasons and circles that led to students to stage protests and demonstrations, determine the circles that opened fire on the protestors and identify the damage and losses in lives and public and private properties.

The decision authorized the investigation committee to seek assistance from those whom it sees appropriate in carrying out its mission.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.