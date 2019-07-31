Sudan: Committee Formed to Investigate in Recent Protests in Al-Obeid City

Al-Obeid — The caretaker Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State and Commander of the Fifth Brigade in Al-Obeid, has issued a decision on formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate in the events and students protest witnessed lately in Al-Obeid city.
The committee is formed by the Senior Legal Advisor, Salah Abdul-Rahim Hejair, Brig. (Police) Mohamed Ali Abdul-Jabar, and representatives of the Fifth Brigade, the judicial, police and security organs.
SUNA learned that the decision aims for realizing justice and revealing the facts regarding the recent protests of students in Al-Obeid city.
The decision also aims to investigate in the reasons and circles that led to students to stage protests and demonstrations, determine the circles that opened fire on the protestors and identify the damage and losses in lives and public and private properties.
The decision authorized the investigation committee to seek assistance from those whom it sees appropriate in carrying out its mission.
