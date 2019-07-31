Gambia: Ex-Man City's Capt Kompany 'Forces' Gambia's Sanneh in Turkey 'Deal'

Manchester City's former captain Vincent Kompany has reportedly forced Bubacarr Sanneh into a loan deal in Turkey following his appointment as Anderlecht's coach.

Sanneh was months ago Anderlecht's most expensive new signing having moved from Denmark a title winner.

The Gambian found himself playing second fiddle to Kara Mbodji three months ago who recently sealed a switch to Qatar's Al Sailiya.

It was hoped the Senegalese's departure will pave way for Sanneh to learn under the tutelage of player-manager Kompany who joined from the English Premier League champions.

However, gaffer Simon Davis and Kompany have other ideas preferring to let Sanneh leave on loan with Turkish Super Lig outfit Gotzepe believed to have agreed terms with the Scorpion.

Bubacarr is said to have departed to Turkey on a house-hunting with his loan deal on the verge of being sanctioned.

This, reports suggest, was reason for his absence on the substitutes' bench in Anderlecht defeat over the weekend.

The Bundung-born has had torrid time in Brussels buckling under pressure to free himself from the 8million euros hefty price tag hovering over his shoulders.