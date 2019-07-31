Gambia/Angola: World Cup - Gambia Facing Angola for First Time After 6 Years

Gambia will battle Angola in the preliminaries of the World Cup billed for Qatar 2022.
The Scorpions come face to face with The Antelopes for the first time after last meeting six years ago.
The first meeting, then under Paul Put's reign, was a friendly in Portugal with an Ibou Sawaneh's goal drawing level for Gambia.
There was a second faceoff two years later against the same Angolan outfit wrapping up 1-1 as the Scorpions fielded a local-based outfit under the late Bonu Johnson with Abdou Jammeh being the lone experienced head.
However, both sides are scheduled to fight it out again in the preliminaries of the World Cup after draws held in Cairo yesterday pitted them.
Gambia hosts the Southern African nation before traveling out to Luanda for the rematch with both fixtures to be staged between 2-10 September 2019.
