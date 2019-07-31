Gambia: Duo Gambians Start Season With Defeat in Belgium

Two Gambian players and their clubs were left counting losses in opener games in the Belgian top tier. New Scorpions' call-up Aboubakary Kante bit the dust with Cercle Brugge to Standard Leige over the weekend.
The France-born Gambian winger joined the club recently from the French second tier where he netted ten times the previous term.
Kante climbed off the substitutes' bench to mark his first appearance with ten minutes left of time.
Elsewhere in Eupen, Sulayman Marreh was a starter for new Spaniard coach Benat San Jose's Eupen as they lost to Antwerp with a brace coming from DR Congo's goal-getter Mbokani.
Portuguese Ivon Rodrigues and Rafealoi scored the remaining two goals with Antwerp closing the tie 4-1 against Marreh's outfit.
Read the original article on Foroyaa.
