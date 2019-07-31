Gambia: The Facts About the Hearing of Amadou Sanneh's Case

The ruling arises from an appeal on Amadou Sanneh's case. When a lawyer like Mrs Rachel Mendy writes to question the report of a journalist who is equally a final year law student, Foroyaa has no option but to publish the ruling in full and leave the reader to deduce the facts directly from the content.
We therefore hope that the reader will follow the ruling verbatim in tomorrow's edition. Those who wish to analyse the ruling should quote and explain to enhance understanding of the ruling. Foroyaa's objective is to publish the truth in good faith in the public interest.
Read the original article on Foroyaa.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.