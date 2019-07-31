Gambia: The Facts About the Hearing of Amadou Sanneh's Case

The ruling arises from an appeal on Amadou Sanneh's case. When a lawyer like Mrs Rachel Mendy writes to question the report of a journalist who is equally a final year law student, Foroyaa has no option but to publish the ruling in full and leave the reader to deduce the facts directly from the content.

We therefore hope that the reader will follow the ruling verbatim in tomorrow's edition. Those who wish to analyse the ruling should quote and explain to enhance understanding of the ruling. Foroyaa's objective is to publish the truth in good faith in the public interest.