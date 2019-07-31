Gambia: Police, Army Withdraw Troops From Serrekunda Market

Police and army detachments at the Serrekunda Market have been withdrawn and business continuous as usual.
The detachments of these security personnel came after demonstration by vendors of the Serrekunda Market following the death of their colleague, Ousman Darboe. It is the belief of the vendors that Darboe's death came as a result of police maltreatment while he was detained at the Anti-Crime Unit. The people demonstrated showing distress about the manner their colleague was allegedly handled. As a result, they came into confrontation with the police.
The protest happened on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 and from that day to Sunday, security personnel, from both the police and army were detached at the Market.
During a fourth visit to the said market, it was noticed that there were no personnel of both the Gambia Armed Forces and Police Intervention Unit (PIU). People continue moving freely, the same as vehicles.
Lamin M. Camara, a store owner said: "Peace is 'sweet'. Everything has returned to normal. There is nothing 'sweeter' than peace. You see how people are waking and going about their businesses'. Conflict always brings disaster and loss of economy."
GAF spokesperson, Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the withdrawal of GAF members who were deployed to Serrekunda Market.
"We deploy our members only to maintain peace and calm the situation. It was for security measures but since the situation has returned (normal) we sent them back," he said.
Foroyaa tried to reach the Police Spokesperson on phone, but he did not pick the call.
