South Africa: Angry Mob Attacks Cops Outside Court in Limpopo After Case Postponed

30 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A group of uniformed police officers in Burgersfort, Limpopo, came under attack from an angry group of people on Monday outside the Burgersfort Magistrate's Court.

The group launched an assault on one of the officers, after a case against two foreign nationals accused of killing a local woman was postponed in court.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a group of people, who had attended the court case, then charged at the police officers outside the building, where a fracas broke.

Videos of the incident went viral. In one video, a group of police officers can be seen being shoved and pushed backwards by some of the angry group. This prevented the officers from rescuing their colleague, who was lying on the ground, surrounded by a crowd of people kicking him.

The officer covered in dust, was later dragged away to safety by one of his colleagues.

Ngoepe said they had arrested two people - aged 27 and 37 - for attacking the officers.

The suspects are expected to appear in Praktiseer Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

