South Africa: MTN Warns Customers of Bogus Facebook Accounts

Johannesburg — MOBILE network operator, MTN, has warned customers about two parody social media accounts.

It disowned the so-called MTN Awoof Giveaway and MTN Free Dashout.

"These accounts are run by scammers who use them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public," MTN stated.

"We wish to strongly urge our customers not to fall prey to these accounts as they are not official and legitimate MTN accounts. Customers who wish to interact with us on social media can do so by using our official platforms which are listed below."

MTN stated that in recent months, it had seen a growth of parody social media accounts, particularly on Facebook, with some customers receiving friend requests from users claiming to be MTN agents who offered to assist them with their queries privately.

Customers are encouraged to be on high alert and when uncertain, to verify the validity of purported MTN social media accounts by calling the call centre on 083 808 or visiting MTN retail centres.

"Our social media team are in regular contact with Facebook to remove these fake accounts as soon as we become aware of them," it assured.

The official MTN SA social media handles are on Twitter (@MTNza ‏ and @MTNzaService), Facebook (MTN South Africa) and Instagram: (@MTNza).