South Africa: MTN Warns Customers of Bogus Facebook Accounts

Johannesburg — MOBILE network operator, MTN, has warned customers about two parody social media accounts.
It disowned the so-called MTN Awoof Giveaway and MTN Free Dashout.
"These accounts are run by scammers who use them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public," MTN stated.
"We wish to strongly urge our customers not to fall prey to these accounts as they are not official and legitimate MTN accounts. Customers who wish to interact with us on social media can do so by using our official platforms which are listed below."
MTN stated that in recent months, it had seen a growth of parody social media accounts, particularly on Facebook, with some customers receiving friend requests from users claiming to be MTN agents who offered to assist them with their queries privately.
Customers are encouraged to be on high alert and when uncertain, to verify the validity of purported MTN social media accounts by calling the call centre on 083 808 or visiting MTN retail centres.
"Our social media team are in regular contact with Facebook to remove these fake accounts as soon as we become aware of them," it assured.
The official MTN SA social media handles are on Twitter (@MTNza and @MTNzaService), Facebook (MTN South Africa) and Instagram: (@MTNza).
Read the original article on CAJ News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.