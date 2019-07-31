Libya: Doctors Pay Heaviest Price in Tripoli Bloodbath

Tripoli — AT LEAST 111 people have been killed since April when rival forces resumed the battle to control the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Half of the victims are refugees and migrants.

Health workers in the city are paying a heavy price, with eleven killed.

No less than 33 health workers have been injured while 19 ambulances have been struck. Five health facilities have been hit by airstrikes or shelling.

Last Saturday, four doctors and one paramedic were killed as eight medical personnel were injured after an attack hit the Zawiyah field hospital south of Tripoli.

The Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA) has documented the violations.

"The humanitarian community in Libya is demanding immediate action to stop the targeting of humanitarian and civilian facilities and for those responsible for these violations to be held accountable," said a spokesperson of SSA.

Tripoli is the scene of clashes between the Libyan National Army under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the United Nations Security Council-recognised Government of National Accord.

Haftar is aligned to the Libyan House of Representatives.

The tensions in Tripoli mirror the instability that has rocked the country after Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and eventually murdered during an uprising in 2011.

A coalition of French-US led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces backed the ouster of Gaddafi in flimsy claims of human rights violations in what the African Union (AU) now believes were NATO airstrikes aimed at plundering Libyan oil resource.