Tanzania: Worst Feared for Kidnapped Tanzanian Journalist

Dar — ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) - MEDIA rights groups fear for the safety of a Tanzanian journalist forcefully removed from his home by men claiming to be police officers.

The whereabouts of Erick Kabendera, an investigative reporter, are unknown after six uninformed men took him from his home in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, the country's economic hub.

They claimed to be taking him to the local police station for investigation but colleagues and a lawyer from the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition have not found him at the said station.

Lazaro Mambosasa, Dar es Salaam's police chief, professed ignorance at the case.

This brings memories of the disappearance of freelancer Azory Gwanda, who has not been seen since 2017 after his abduction allegedly by state security agents.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) believes this signifies that press freedom is deteriorating in Tanzania under the presidency of John Magufuli.

Critics accuse Magufuli of running the country with an iron fist since succeeding the moderate Jakaya Kikwete in 2015.

"The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President Magufuli's Tanzania," said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ Sub-Saharan Africa representative.

Mumo said authorities must immediately disclose if they are holding Kabendera and ensure the safety of the journalist.

Informally known as The Bulldozer for his work ethic but otherwise strict nature, Magufuli is accused of hostility towards private media.