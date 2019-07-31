South Africa: Ukrainian Hiker Murder - Second Suspect Arrested

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov on Chapman's Peak Drive, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The man, 24, was arrested at Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

She said detectives had been hard at work following up leads.

Ivanov, 44, a husband and father of three, had been in the country on business and stayed in Hout Bay on a two-day break.

He was robbed and stabbed to death near East Fort, a popular tourist site on Chapman's Peak, on Saturday morning.

A local security response group that was on patrol apprehended 23-year-old Sinaye Mposelwa and found a black backpack that was believed to have belonged to Ivanov. It emerged during court that Mposelwa had been out on parole at the time of the killing.

The second man is expected to appear on a murder charge in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

More to follow.

