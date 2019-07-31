South Africa: PE Schoolgirl Found Shot Dead in the Street

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found lying in a street in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, after she had been shot, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

The girl, still dressed in school uniform when she was found in Kwa Manube Street on Tuesday afternoon, had a single bullet wound to the head, said Captain Andre Beetge.

"Thus far, nobody has come forward who might have seen what happened and police are baffled by what possible reason there would be for this girl's killing," he said.

"There is a strong suspicion that the murder is a targeted killing, as no valuables were taken by her attackers."

Police are withholding her name at this stage for security reasons, as well as fear of victimisation towards the family.

Beetge said no arrests had yet been made.

"The callous murder of children not only shocks our communities, but even hardened police members who serves those communities," said Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Warrant Officer Rynhard Marks on 082 442 0962.

News24