Kenya: Dusit Hotel to Reopen After January Terror Attack

Dusitd2 Hotel on Riverside Drive in Westlands, Nairobi is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, six months after the terror attack that left 21 people dead.
The Thai-owned hotel chain closed its doors after the January 15 attack by Al-Shaabab militants for renovations.
The hotel, which is the main tenant in the 14 Riverside Complex remained closed even after other offices reopened.
In a statement last month, the hotel said that it had enhanced its security measures and retrained its staff.
"During the time of our closure, we have taken time to train our staff in various aspects including customer service in line with the global Dusit Hotels and Resorts. In order to reinforce the safety of our guests, we have also enhanced security measures right from the entrance of the 14 Riverside Complex," read the statement.
COURAGE
During the attack the hotel lost six of its employees.
The reopening is seen as a sign of Kenyans' resilience and determination that they will not be cowed by terrorists.
In the wake of the terror attack, hundreds of volunteers trooped to hospitals to donate blood for victims with online taxi-hailing service Uber offering free trips to the health facilities.
A woman was also served meals to the rescuers and security forces from a van outside the hotel complex.
The coming together of Kenyans during this tragic incident was best captured by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who in a televised address a day after the attack said "For every act of evil that led to injury, there were a dozen acts of compassion, overflowing patriotism and individual courage."
REOPENING
During the reopening, several high-profile delegates are expected to attend among them Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.
Several people were arrested following the attack and are now facing terrorism charges.
All five militants who stormed the Dusitd2 hotel and business complex were killed by Kenyan forces who stormed the luxurious complex within hours after the attack.
