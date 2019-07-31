Nigeria: Buhari Tenders Academic Documents

President Muhammadu Buhari also yesterday opened his defense by tendering his academic and Nigerian Army records before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
The documents were admitted in evidence by the chairman of the tribunal although counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN) said he was objecting to them, and will provide reasons during address.
Lead counsel to Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) tendered 18 certified copies of newspaper publications and eight other documents.
The documents included Cambridge Assessment International Education Certified dated 1961 for Muhammadu Buhari and the collection receipt attached; and Confidential Result Sheet of University of Cambridge West African School Certificate for Provincial Secondary School, Katsina showing the list of candidates who attended in 1961.
Other documents tendered were group photograph of Katsina Provincial Secondary School Graduating Students in 1961; Certificate of Compliance for the group photograph in 1961; a print out of the publication of same on January 2015; Commandant of the United States Army War College letter to General Alanni Akinrinade dated June 3, 1980.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.