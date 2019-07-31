Nigeria: Buhari Tenders Academic Documents

President Muhammadu Buhari also yesterday opened his defense by tendering his academic and Nigerian Army records before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The documents were admitted in evidence by the chairman of the tribunal although counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN) said he was objecting to them, and will provide reasons during address.

Lead counsel to Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) tendered 18 certified copies of newspaper publications and eight other documents.

The documents included Cambridge Assessment International Education Certified dated 1961 for Muhammadu Buhari and the collection receipt attached; and Confidential Result Sheet of University of Cambridge West African School Certificate for Provincial Secondary School, Katsina showing the list of candidates who attended in 1961.

Other documents tendered were group photograph of Katsina Provincial Secondary School Graduating Students in 1961; Certificate of Compliance for the group photograph in 1961; a print out of the publication of same on January 2015; Commandant of the United States Army War College letter to General Alanni Akinrinade dated June 3, 1980.