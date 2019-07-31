Nigerian Aviation College Begins OND, HND, PGD Programmes

31 July 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria has introduced Ordinary National Diploma, Higher National Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma in Aviation.

The rector of the college, Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed, said this was to boost human capital development in aviation.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Mohammed said the National Board for Technical Education had given the college, an International Civil Aviation Organization regional training centre, the nod to start the programmes, saying sale of forms had since commenced.

For OND, he disclosed that the college would run courses on Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology, while for HND, programmes have been introduced for Aviation Management, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics option), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe/Power Plant Option).

He also said the college would offer PGD in Aviation Management (full time), which would be held in Zaria, Kaduna State, while the part-time of the programme would hold in Lagos.

