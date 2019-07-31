Zimbabwe: Delic Murimba Fails His Trials

31 July 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Triangle striker Delic Murimba will have to wait a bit longer before he can join a foreign club after he was unsuccessful during a two-week trial stint in South Africa.

The 20-year-old striker spent two weeks on trials with newly-promoted Premier Soccer league Stellenbosch FC.

Murimba's trials at Stellenbosch had been engineered by former Zimbabwe youth international midfielder Butler Masango, who is now running a football academy in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He could not make it at the trials and is waiting for another chance and has since returned to his parent club.

He is set to face Dynamos at Rufaro this Saturday. Triangle who are preparing for the CAF Confederation Cup, after winning the Chibuku Super Cup, had more than three players in the CHAN team that returned home from Mauritius yesterday.

Their date against Yadah Stars was postponed. Murimba had the opportunity to join a huge number of Zimbabwean players plying their trade in South Africa's Premiership.

Earlier this year, he also had another trial stint with Mamelodi Sundowns but failed the test. Mangwiro said his return was a huge boost to his team.

"We are always ready and we look forward to the game, it is going to be a good test for us after we took a rest last week," he said.

"The boys have been working hard and we hope we are going to have a good challenge when we face Dynamos.

"We have always taken each game seriously so the Dynamos one is not going to be an exception."

