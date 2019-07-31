South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi Welcomes Second Quarter Labour Survey Report By Statssa

Nearly four in every ten South Africans are unemployed, entrenching poverty and invariably worsening inequality and instability.
30 July 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Nxesi welcomes Second Quarter Labour Survey Report by STATSSA

The Minister of Employment and Labour, TW Nxesi welcomes the Second Quarter Labour Survey Report which was issued by Statistics South Africa. Noting that the report was released this morning, he is currently studying it, however, he remains concerned with slight increase of unemployment from the previous quarter, particularly with regards to youth unemployment.

Despite the current state of the economy, the Minister acknowledges that in some areas there has been an increase in employment event though it does not offset the unemployment rate. The Minister will work with relevant social partners to ensure that some of the factors contributing to job losses are addressed.

