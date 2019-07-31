Nigeria's Deborah Ayorinde to Star in Lena Waithe's Series, 'Them'

British-Nigerian actress, Deborah Ayorinde, is to star as the lead actress in upcoming Lena Waithe series, 'Them'.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayorinde is best known for her supporting roles in box office blockbuster, 'Girls Trip' and series, Luke Cage.

She recently starred in the third season of 'True Detective', and will be seen in the upcoming biopic, 'Harriet' featuring Cynthia Erivo.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Ayorinde started acting when she was a child. She graduated from Howard University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Film Production.

In 'Them: Covenant', Ayorinde plays Lucy Emory, married to Alfred Emory (Ashley Thomas) and Lucky Emory (Deborah Ayorinde), who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Like a cross between Jordan Peele's 'Us' and 'Get Out', the family's new home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, both real and supernatural, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Speaking on the series, Waithe says, "The first season will speak to how frightening it was to be black in 1953. It will also remind us that being black in 2018 is just as horrifying.

"This anthology series will examine the cultural divides among all of us and explore us vs Them in a way we've never seen before," she said.

NAN reports that there is no announced release date for the series yet. (NAN)