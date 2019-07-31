Ghana: GTF Pres Gets Top WATF Post

President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, (GTF), Frederick Lartey Otu has been appointed Vice Chairman of the World Taekwondo Africa (WTAF) Para-Taekwondo Committee.

The appointment which was announced on Tuesday, July 23, becomes Mr. Otu's third position at WTAF after he was named a member of the Education Committee at this year's Congress in Morocco while also serving as a Council Member responsible for the West Zone since June 23, 2017 to 2021.

Apart from these portfolios, Mr. Otu, who is a Senior Officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority, holds a Vice President position for the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana as well as Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

President of the WTAF & Vice President of World Taekwondo, General Ahmed Fouly was confident that with Mr. Otu's capabilities and expertise, he will do an excellent job in promoting the combat sport in Ghana specifically and in Africa generally.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Otu said "The news of the appointment is timely considering the fact that I was elected Vice President of National Paralympic Committee of Ghana on June 6, 2019. Para-Taekwondo is making a debut in both African Para Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next year January and August, respectively."

Meanwhile, Ghana's National Para-Taekwondo team ended their four-day training camp in Sunyani Technical University on Sunday, July 28.