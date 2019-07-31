Ghana: Police Trail Armed Robbers

The police at the Accra Regional Police Command have mounted a search for the arrest of three suspected armed robbers, who robbed some residents of Santeo in Accra.

The robbers, who reportedly engaged the police in a shoot-out, when they closed in on them at Ashiaman, escaped.

The head of Public Relations at the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on July 20, at about 1:05pm, the police patrol on duty received a call from the National Police Information room that the armed robbers had attacked a house at Santeo and were robbing the household of their properties.

DSP Tenge said when the team went to the area, the robbers had fled, adding that the victims told the police that three robbers wielding pistols, pinch bar and wearing masks broke into the house.

She said the robbers held the victims hostage and robbed them of mobile phones, flat screen television, unregistered Toyota Corolla salon car, and GH¢2,535 among others.

DSP Tenge said the police pursued the robbers to a spot near Ashiaman and a gun battle ensued between the police and robbers, but the robbers escaped into a nearby bush.

She said a search in the car revealed two black bags, a pinch bar, car jerk, a mask, and a flat screen television, adding that the car and the items were in the custody of the police.

DSP Tenge said the police suspect that the robbers might have been hit by bullets, and appealed to healthcare facilities and herbal centres, to report to the police any person with gun wounds, who would report to them.

The police PRO appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to apprehend the suspects.