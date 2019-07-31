Ghana: Youth Urged to Help Develop Communities

The Assembly Member for the Labone Electoral Area, Aaron Akrong, has urged the youth to take up volunteerism to accelerate the development of their communities to attract investment.

He explained that without volunteerism, they would not be able to inculcate patriotism to accelerate the development of their communities.

Mr Akrong made the call at a clean-up exercise to inculcate volunteerism and patriotism in the youth organised by the Junior Chamber International (JCI), Accra Royale Chapter, a non-governmental organisation towards ongoing volunteering services which coincided with free health screening exercise for the community.

The JCI, which can be located in over 120 countries including Ghana, has the objective of providing development opportunities to empower young people to create positive change in their communities.

All the chapters of the organisation in the country will participate in the World Clean-up Exercise Day on September 21, this year.

Mr Akrong admonished the youth to realise developmental opportunities in their communities and create a platform to exchange ideas on how to engage duty bearers to assist and support their initiatives.

"Labone Electoral Area is where we targeted for the initiation of volunteerism, patriotism and exercise, while Apaapa as the location for the health screening, which you should seize the opportunity to engage each other to enhance the development of our communities.

"The national sanitation day, which will be observed the following week, has to be rescheduled in line with that of the JCI due to the death and funeral of our Municipal Chief Executive, Gladys Tsotsoo Mann-Dedey, which should encourage us to serve as role models to inculcate patriotism and volunteerism in our communities," Mr Akrong advised.

Yaw Affiamoah, the 2019 Local President for JCI, Accra Royale, said the clean-up exercise formed part of support to help the president achieve the vision of Clean Accra City agenda.

"As future leaders, we should ensure a greening environment devoid of filth to attract investment to our communities, Apaapa is the second place we have been as part of our campaign of the vision of making Accra the cleanest city in the West Africa sub-region and greening Ghana agenda.

"We will extend our outreach programmes to other communities in La, with the organisation as the platform to accelerate development of our communities," Mr Affiamoah assured.