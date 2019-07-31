Ghana: Tamale Metropolitan Assembly Office Complex Inaugurated

Tamale — The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) in the Northern Region has inaugurated a new office complex.

The new office complex project, started about 20 years ago, came to a standstill and had to be abandoned due to lack of funds.

It has 400 seating capacity for general assembly meetings, a conference room and accommodation for staff of all categories and a canteen.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, who inaugurated the office complex, commended assembly members for cooperating with the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive to complete the building.

The minister indicated that the cooperation that is existing among the assembly members and staff was yielding positive dividends and should be emulated by other assemblies in the region.

He stated that the government under the Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo led government was committed to completing abandoned projects and that the inauguration of the new office complex was clear testimony of the government's commitment of completing uncompleted projects.

Mr Saeed emphasised that the government would work assiduously to create the enable environment for public servants.

The minister, touching on the poor maintenance culture in the country, challenged the metropolitan assembly to do everything possible to keep the new office in good shape.

Mr Saeed also urged the staff of the assembly to show positive attitude towards their duties in order to justify the huge investment on the new building.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Iddirisu Musah Superior, who was so elated about the new office complex assured that the assembly would work hard to improve the status of the metropolis.

He stated that workers at Tamale deserved better working conditions and that completion of the new office complex would surely increase productivity of the staff.

Mr Superior emphasised that the assembly would not relent on its efforts to put in measures to address challenges confronting the people in the metropolis.

He also reiterated his commitment to fight against the growing indiscipline in the metropolis, especial on streets.