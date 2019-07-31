Ghana Will Participate in Badminton At AG - GBA Boss

President of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA), Mr. Evans Yeboah has confirmed that Ghana will participate in the Africa Games in Morocco.
This is contrary to earlier reports that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had axed badminton and eight other sports disciplines from Ghana's teams for the perennial games.
In a recent interview with the Times Sports, Head of the Technical sub-committee of the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah indicated that as a result of a value for money measure adopted by MoYS for the Games, eight disciplines will be dropped for the competition with badminton one of the casualties.
Reacting to Dr. Owusu's comments, Mr. Evans Yeboah disclosed that his outfit had been penned down for the trip to Rabat given that badminton was one of the core sports the country will present for the games.
He said his athletes have begun preparations for the multisport games and were only awaiting the allotted quota of players from the Games committee to select the final team to represent Ghana.
According to Mr.Yeboah, his association had chalked recent landmarks; a clear indication his side will compete for medals at the games.
"We recently hosted 27 countries for the J.E Wilson tournament in Accra. Our male doubles team won a bronze medal out of the eight medals available. Additionally, we placed third out of the 27 countries. We did all this from our coffers and sponsorships we had," he lamented.
Ghana is set to participate in the singles, doubles and mixed competitions at the tournament.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
