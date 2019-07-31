Ghana: Commey Focused On Lopez Test

International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion, Richard Commey, is aiming at a convincing display against his next challenger, Teofimo Lopez.

The two will slug it out in late September in a mandatory defence for the Ghanaian.

Commey told the Times Sports over the weekend that he has been training in Ghana since his arrival barely a month ago after his first defence victory over Raymundo Beltran.

Commenting on his dream clash with multiple title-holder, Vasyl Lomachenko, he insisted that it remains the biggest fight in career, saying that, "perhaps, a win over him will force the boxing world to change their mindset about me."

However, he pointed out that his focus is currently is not Lomachenko but Lopez who is his next in line.

"I think that I have fought some of the best in the division and have become a world champion but clearly, a lot of people still don't trust in me. People find it difficult to believe I am one of the tough guys out there."

"That is the change of mindset I want to force on my doubters by beating Lopez and Lomachenko who a lot of people including me respect a lot. He is a top prize fighter and will want to face him one day, hopefully early next year."

According to Commey, he was aware of concerns about his defence and other aspects of his fights but explained that his preparation and style of fighting are usually done in relation to toe kind of boxers he faces.

"I have no problem with some of those concerns. I hear people say they are not convinced about me. I have nothing against these people because the truth is that I am learning everyday and my best is yet to come. When I get there, everyone will see."

He said he will not underestimate any opponent he faces including Teofimo Lopez who has indicated his willingness to capitalize on perceived weaknesses of the champion.

But Commey explained that he was calm about the fight; waiting to scale the Lopez hurdle before coming face to face with Lomachenko.

Commey who has been appointed the global ambassador of the Streetwise Foundation called for the support and prayers of Ghanaians as he aimed to fly the flag of Ghana through the sport.

"I got to this stage by believing in my capabilities. I need the support of all fans because anytime I mount the ring; I do so in the name of Ghana. I believe by remaining up there, several opportunities will come the way of other young boxers who are coming up."