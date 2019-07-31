Ghana: 'Train Your Children to Be Responsible Leaders'

Nsawam — The Director of Jerisam International School, Reverend Dr Isaac Bentil-Bentum, has urged parents to support educational activities of their wards.

This, he said, would help enhance the teaching and learning of students.

Rev. Dr Bentil-Bentum said this at the 8th graduation, speech and prize giving day of Jerisam International School at New Djankrom near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, clergy, parents and stakeholders in the educational sector, who were entertained by the students with choreography display, rhymes, poetry recital, and drama.

The programme was on the theme: 'A prerequisite for academic excellence'.

Rev. Dr Bentil-Bentum said parents must endeavour to support teachers to train their children to be responsible leaders in the country.

"We all have a responsibility to train our children morally and spiritually to becoming good citizens to benefit the country and the world," he added.

He commended parents and guardians for their contribution in ensuring quality education for their children in the country.

The Director appealed to them to make the health of their children a priority at all times.

Rev. Dr Bentil-Bentum said the school was established in 2008 with four children, but currently has 450 children with 20 teaching staff.

The Founder of Living House Church at Nsawam, Rev. George Sam, urged parents to ensure that their children were disciplined to change negative societal behaviour.

He lamented on how indiscipline on the part of some students had resulted in societal problems which had affected the country's development.

Bishop Killian Coffie Owusu of the Church of God at Nsawam urged parents to invest in their children's education, adding that investment in education was crucial for the country's development.

As part of the occasion, certificates were presented to the graduates.