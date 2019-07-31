South Africa: Caster to Attend Spar Women's Challenge Tshwane

Pretoria — Caster Semenya has thrown her weight behind the Spar Women's Challenge Tshwane that will take place on Saturday, August 3 to show her support to the thousands of participants on race day.

The two-time Olympic champion said she hoped her appearance at the annual event would inspire other women and provide some encouragement.

"It was important to be involved in the race because women don't get the recognition that we deserve in sport," Semenya said.

"For us to be part of the race is a token of appreciation and to show we support women, we want to empower them, and we are working on this milestone with them."

Semenya's Masai Athletics Club, which supports promising young athletes that would otherwise not have access to formal coaching, will be one of this year's race beneficiaries.

The South African track phenom has been the embodiment of the race theme, "Yes I Am" which encourages women to embrace who they are as individuals.

"We want women to be better, and we want them to believe in themselves. The motivation comes where you love yourself, you respect yourself, and you accept yourself for who you are," Semenya said.

"We know there are stumbling blocks, they will always be there, but you have to find a way to overcome them. It is about knowing what you want, believes in yourself, and loving yourself and self-respect. It is all about self-love!"

Time is running out for women interested in participating in this year's race but they can still enter for the 5km and 10km distances at SuperSport Park until August 2 between 10:00 and 18:00. They will immediately receive their race number, a t-shirt, foam peak cap and a copy of the My Race magazine.

Sport24