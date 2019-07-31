Malawi: Arrest of 2 Butcherers Trigger Police, Vendors Running Battle

31 July 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police arrest of two butcher men at Walani Trading Centre in Mchinji for disregarding a meat sales ban triggered running battles on Tuesday between the law enforcers and vendors.

The government effected the ban on sale of meat and restricted movement of animals following traces of foot and mouth disease two months ago.

Officer-in-charge of police for Mchinji Owen Magombo said the vendors, who were later joined by some people from the community blocked roads and burnt tyres in anger.

He said the police have also arrested suspected protesters in addition to the two butcher men.

Magombo said the police managed to bring the situation under control after police re-enforcement from other police stations and units in the district.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.