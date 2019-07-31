Malawi: Arrest of 2 Butcherers Trigger Police, Vendors Running Battle

Malawi Police arrest of two butcher men at Walani Trading Centre in Mchinji for disregarding a meat sales ban triggered running battles on Tuesday between the law enforcers and vendors.
The government effected the ban on sale of meat and restricted movement of animals following traces of foot and mouth disease two months ago.
Officer-in-charge of police for Mchinji Owen Magombo said the vendors, who were later joined by some people from the community blocked roads and burnt tyres in anger.
He said the police have also arrested suspected protesters in addition to the two butcher men.
Magombo said the police managed to bring the situation under control after police re-enforcement from other police stations and units in the district.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.