Malawi: Arrest of 2 Butcherers Trigger Police, Vendors Running Battle

Malawi Police arrest of two butcher men at Walani Trading Centre in Mchinji for disregarding a meat sales ban triggered running battles on Tuesday between the law enforcers and vendors.

The government effected the ban on sale of meat and restricted movement of animals following traces of foot and mouth disease two months ago.

Officer-in-charge of police for Mchinji Owen Magombo said the vendors, who were later joined by some people from the community blocked roads and burnt tyres in anger.

He said the police have also arrested suspected protesters in addition to the two butcher men.

Magombo said the police managed to bring the situation under control after police re-enforcement from other police stations and units in the district.