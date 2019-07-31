Ghana: Ga South Assembly Members Want Roads Fixed

Ayigbe Town — Assembly members of Ga South municipality have asked the Department of Urban Roads to, as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate roads in the area.

They expressed disappointment that the department had not honoured its promises to repair roads in the electoral areas, thereby negatively affecting socio-economic activities.

The assembly members expressed these concerns at the second ordinary meeting of the First Assembly of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, on Thursday.

They also asked the government to terminate some road contracts, and ensure that contracts were monitored and executed within the stipulate period.

They said, the assembly could not repair roads permanently, except to reshape and gravel roads.

They explained that roads were only computed by the assembly and the department was expected to execute work.

They said some people in the municipality refused to pay tax and property rates because, according to them, the roads were bad.

Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the assembly had so far mobilised GH¢ 5,800,000.00, as internally generated fund.

He said the assembly as at the end of June, generated GH¢2,453,629.61, representing 42.30 per cent of the 2019 target.

Mr Nyarni said, the assembly as of June this year received a total amount of GH¢417,319,15 as its share of the fourth quarter of the 2018 District Assembly Common Fund.

He announced that the assembly would soon move to its new office complex at Ngleshie Amanfro, adding that the current rented block was housing Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service and other departments of the assembly.

He said the assembly would sustain efforts at increasing internally generated funds, and to motivate hard working staff.

Mr Nyarni said the Department of Agriculture and the assembly had registered 1,861 farmers, made up of 1,190 males and 396 females, to benefit from the fertiliser and seed subsidy for the 2019 croppy season.

On security, he said the assembly would rent 16 rooms for police at Danchiraa and Tenbibian, which the Ghana Police Service requested.

Mr Nyarni said the government had awarded some roads in the municipality on contract, adding that the assembly would continue to reshape roads to make it motorable.