Ghana: Change in Asawase Constituency Inevitable - Manaf Ibrahim

Manaf Ibrahim, the Director of Political Affairs at the Presidency, has officially yielded to the numerous calls from residents of Asawase to run as parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a vow that the change needed in Asawase is inevitable.

The aspirant who picked his nomination on July 25, 2019 puts to rest lingering doubts about his plans to contest after the party officially announced nomination for orphan constituencies.

Prior to his announcement, disgruntled supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency threatened to cede the parliamentary seat to him in 2020 in protest against the imposition of the incumbent legislator for the area, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka.

He called for unity and peace within the rank and file of the party which was pivot to its victory in 2020 and expressed hope the contest would be conducted in a fair, free and transparent manner to facilitate reconciliation thereafter.

"The forthcoming primaries is bound to throw up some difficulties, which we must and will overcome if God wills. Unity in our rank and file is vital to the prospects of our victory in 2020. We are hoping that, the competition will be conducted in a way that will facilitate reconciliation amongst us (competitors) and our supporters, thereby reinforcing the unity and cohesion of our party.

"The message of hope, change and opportunity has gone down well with my people, they have grown impatient and can hardly be swayed by the deceitful narratives. The society they have envisaged is a far cry from the society that is now. Indeed, it is time to close this demeaning chapter in our history.

"My desire is not for my personal interest but the generality of residents of the area promising not to let them down with the confidence reposed in me. I'm not looking to win the seat for its own sake, nor out of any affection for the back and forth of our national politics.

"My sight in this campaign is set on one thing only and that is, the chance to fundamentally change Asawase for the better. Let us join hands in progressive union to pull each other from this situation," Mr Ibrahim intimated. -asempanews.com