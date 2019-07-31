Namibia: Man Denies Intention to Kill Girlfriend in Assault

A Karasburg man admitted in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that he caused the injuries that claimed the life of his girlfriend in January last year - but said he did not intend to cause her death when he assaulted her.

Although he admitted that he slapped his girlfriend, Kathrina Aloysia Alexander (20), on 22 January last year in the house where they lived together at Karasburg, Rynardt Roelf also told acting judge Eileen Rakow that he did this after she had slapped him first.

Roelf (35), who is standing trial on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, acknowledged that he slapped Alexander more than once, but disputed the versions of state witnesses who told the court that they had also seen him picking her up and throwing her to the ground, hitting her in the face, and kicking her.

The state is alleging that Roelf murdered Alexander by assaulting her on 22 January last year, inflicting head injuries, which claimed her life the next day.

The court has heard that a medical doctor who examined Alexander's body after her death concluded that she had died as a result of a head injury. The doctor also found that she had been strangled, and that this resulted in the fracture of a bone in her neck.

Roelf told the court he found Alexander and a female friend of her sleeping on his bed when he returned home from work over the lunch hour on the day of the incident. He said he also detected a smell of wine in his room, and made a remark about the two women having used his money to drink.

He told the judge that he ordered the other woman to leave his room, and that Alexander then got up and attacked him.

He said he and Alexander wrestled with each other in the room, and that this tussle continued to the sitting room of the house, where she slapped him, and he retaliated by also slapping her. When she stopped wrestling, he took her back to their bedroom, where they spent the rest of the day, he said.

Roelf also said he noticed the next morning that Alexander's face was swollen. He said he went to work, and when he returned home for lunch, he noticed that the swelling had worsened, that there was some blood coming from her mouth, and that she was not moving on her own. He said he asked other people in the house to clean her up, while he went to get medical help from a hospital.

Roelf also disputed the testimony of a state witness who had told the court that she had heard Alexander screaming for help while she and Roelf were together in his room. When asked whether he could say what had caused the injuries that Alexander had on the morning of 23 January last year, Roelf initially responded that he could not say what had been the cause.

With state advocate Tangeni Iitula continuing to press him on that topic, Roelf acknowledged that he had caused the injuries - adding, though, that he did not intend to cause her death, and did not think she would die.

The trial is continuing. Legal aid lawyer Quinton Haoseb is representing Roelf.