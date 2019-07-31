Namibia: Historic Tennis Tournament At Okahandja

31 July 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

OKAHANDJA Primary School with the assistance of Kallie's Tennis School held a successful tennis tournament at Okahandja's tennis courts last Saturday.

All the players met at Okahandja Primary School and were led by a military band to the Okahandja tennis courts. To set the tone for the historic occasion the crowd was treated with traditional dances. Then the action got under way with more than 50 participants from six different schools competing from under 8 to under 14 age groups.

It was a historic occasion for Okahandja Primary School (OPS) after tennis was only introduced at their school a few months ago, while it was the first tournament that they had organised with the assistance of the parents of Okahandja.

Joanivia Bezuidenhout excelled and is the first OPS player to be ranked in the top five of Namibia in her age group and is a good prospect for the future of Namibian tennis.

The principal of OPS Natangwe Nashidengo thanked the parents for their commitment, saying that the the future of tennis in Okahandja looked promising.

School children or schools who would like to start with tennis can contact SP van Wyk at spvanwyk8@gmail.com or 081 20 60 174.

Results:

U14 boys: 1 Stefan Koen 2 Eduan Schollij.

U14 girls: 1. Joaniva Bezuidenhout 2. Johanna Teofellus.

U12 boys: 1. Tristan Jacobs 2. George Muharukua.

U12 girls: 1. Rashida Brukeni 2. Mina Naris.

U10 boys: 1. Daniel Iipinge 2. Tommy Andimba.

U8 boys: 1. Breyton Bezuidenhout 2. Isolde Bezuidenhout.

