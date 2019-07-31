Liberia: Opposition, CDC Claim Victory

Four collaborating opposition political parties here and the governing Coalition for Democratic Change are trading claims and counter-claims of victory in Monday's (July 29) Montserrado County by-elections ahead of official results from the National Elections Commission.

The two sides passionately believe they won both senatorial and District#15 by-elections in Montserrado ahead of official preliminary results today, Wednesday, by the NEC.

The collaborating opposition political parties including the former ruling Unity Party, the Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party support Candidate Abraham Darious Dillon for the senatorial seat and Ms. Tellia Urey for Montserrado District#15, while President Weah's governing Coalition for Democratic Change supports MsPaulitaWie for the senate and Abu Kamara for District#15.

The opposition bloc is already celebrating victory from the polls based on tallied sheets posted by the NEC in polling centers across all 17 districts in the county, but Coalition spokesperson Representative Moses Acarous Grey equally insists they are instead, in a comfortable position.

Speaking at the Liberty Party headquarters at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital junction in Monrovia, Chairman Steve Zargo says the opposition has made history by defeating the ruling establishment in what President George Manneh Weah refers to as 'home of the CDC.'

Chairman Zargo, who is Senator for Lofa County, explains the opposition candidates are in comforting lead adding, Candidate Abraham Datious Dillon has won the election for the senate by a margin of over 20,000 votes, while Ms. Telia Urey has a narrow win in District #15 against her rival, Abu Kamara.

Adding his voice to the claim, Unity Party chairman Wilmot Paye, warns that the results of the elections should not be tempered, saying, any attempt by the National Elections Commission to change results will lead to end of the Weah's administration, without saying how.

However, NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya assures that the Commission's credibility is intact, evidenced by the number of presidential and legislative elections it has conducted for the country.

On the other hand, CDC Chairman MulbahMorlu is also claiming reports in their possession show an authoritative lead in both by-elections and they will not follow the opposition's quest to undermine the truism of tally sheets signed by poll watchers and NEC workers.

"We want all of our supporters to remain calm and demonstrate a high level of patriotism during this period of opposition quest to claim a victory that they don't have. The CDC has an unquestionable democratic credential that the Liberty Party and its collaborators don't have, so we will not choose the path of threats being issued by the chairpersons of LP and UP," he asserts.

Morlu continues that the collaborators are so 'desperate' for power and have begun media propaganda on their politically-owned news outlets to confuse the voting population.

"We see such move by them as a recipe to create chaos and thus, we shall rise above pitfalls in the interest of maintaining the peace and stability of Liberia. While we recognize that the senatorial election shows a margin in our favor as we have tallied 90 percent of the votes, we can also boastfully say that District #15 is overwhelmingly won by our candidate Abu Kamara after tallying 100 percent of votes cast," he claims.

However, Independent Candidate, Mr. Kimmie Weeks has already congratulated Mr. Dillon as winner of the senatorial by-election.

Meanwhile, the NEC is expected to release preliminary results of the polls today, July 31, Chairman Korkoya discloses to this paper via mobile phone.

The senatorial by-election is as a result of the death of Senator Geraldine Doe Sherif following a protracted battle with womb cancer and the demise of Montserrado County Electoral District#15 Representative Adolph Lawrence in a car crash.