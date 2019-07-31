Liberia: Regional, Monitoring Officers End Training in Gompa

press release

A four-day result-base management training for Regional Development Officers and County Monitoring Officers climaxed over the weekend in Gompa city, Nimba County.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the training was held under the Theme: Strengthening data collection platform for PAPD monitoring and evaluation to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063 Implementation Readiness.

The Ministry notes that the goal of the training is to strengthen Regional Development Officers and County Monitoring Officers' capacity in planning, data collection and reporting on the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) at the county level.

The exercise was organized and conducted by the Department of Budget and Development Planning with support from the United Nations International Children's Education Funds or UNICEF.

It brought together nine (9) Regional Development Officers and fifteen (15) County Monitoring Officers from all 15 counties along with directors and assistant directors to discuss how to strengthen data collection platform for the PAPD monitoring and evaluation to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063.

Making remarks, Assistant Minister for Development Planning, Benedict Kolubah notes that the workshop will help to enhance regional development officers and county monitoring officers understanding of the PAPD M&E Framework as well as acquire additional skills needed to support county administrations, ministries, and agencies in coordination, implementation, and monitoring of the PAPD at the sub-national level.

According to him at the end of the four-day training, all Regional Development Officers and County Monitoring Officers at the sub-national level will understand various roles in the coordination's process of the implementation of the PAPD, the importance of reporting especially PAPD progress report and understanding result based management framework, activities, output, outcome and impact in monitoring evaluation.

"In the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) which is the national plan, the training will help staff to be very effective with the tools needed to perform at the county level" Minister Kolubah concludes.