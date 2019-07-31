Liberia: NEC Prepares for Cape Mount By-Election

The National Elections Commission or NEC acknowledges receipt of notification from the National Legislature to conduct senatorial by-election in Grand Cape County, western Liberia.
NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, making the disclosure on OK FM, says a technical committee has been set up headed by Commissioner Dukuly to plan the Cape Mount by-election.
Speaking Tuesday, July 30, Chairman Korkoya did not give a specific date for the pending senatorial by-election but says the NEC is working on a budget to present formally to the government for the poll.
The pending by-election is to fill a vacant seat created by the recent death of Senator Edward B. Dagoseh died on June 1st in Monrovia, following a protracted sickness. He chaired the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance of the Liberian Senate up to his home-going.
Liberia has lost two senators and one representative this year, the former as a result of sickness and the latter in a car crash.
Meanwhile, the NEC will today announce provisional results of Monday's (July29) senatorial and representative by-elections in Montserrado County, according to Chairman Korkoya.
Read the original article on New Dawn.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.