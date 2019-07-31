Liberia: NEC Prepares for Cape Mount By-Election

The National Elections Commission or NEC acknowledges receipt of notification from the National Legislature to conduct senatorial by-election in Grand Cape County, western Liberia.

NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, making the disclosure on OK FM, says a technical committee has been set up headed by Commissioner Dukuly to plan the Cape Mount by-election.

Speaking Tuesday, July 30, Chairman Korkoya did not give a specific date for the pending senatorial by-election but says the NEC is working on a budget to present formally to the government for the poll.

The pending by-election is to fill a vacant seat created by the recent death of Senator Edward B. Dagoseh died on June 1st in Monrovia, following a protracted sickness. He chaired the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance of the Liberian Senate up to his home-going.

Liberia has lost two senators and one representative this year, the former as a result of sickness and the latter in a car crash.

Meanwhile, the NEC will today announce provisional results of Monday's (July29) senatorial and representative by-elections in Montserrado County, according to Chairman Korkoya.