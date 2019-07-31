Liberia: Take the Lead for Your People

-Lawmaker urges colleagues

Bong County District#6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah urges her colleagues to make the ultimate sacrifice by using some of their salaries to make meaningful contributions in their constituencies to put smiles on the faces of their people, while waiting for county development funds and legislative funds.

She says a little contribution by each lawmaker would make big difference in improving living conditions of the people they represent.

Representative Mensah made the urge on July 26, 2019 in Konoyea Clan, Salala District in Bong County when she dedicated two mini- town halls in Kotota and Foday's Town respectively, thru her personal funding.

During the dedication, the lawmaker notes that in some of the bigger towns and villages in her district, people used churches to host political discussions and settle disputes, which she says is not appropriate.

The only female legislator in Bong explains the dedication was done in support of government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development or PAPD.

"The fact is that we are part of the Liberian government, if they succeed, we succeed. It is our own business to push the agenda in our own little ways to put smiles on our people's faces."

In a related development, youth and women groups, elders, chiefs and zoes from the county laud Representative Mensah for the projects in their areas, not that that they did not believe that after failed promises by many politicians, Mensah would have done the town halls. By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr in Margibi-Editing by Jonathan Browne