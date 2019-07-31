Zimbabwe: Zinara Dismisses Fee Rumours

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has dismissed reports circulating on social media that the authority is increasing vehicle licence by more than 500 percent and urged the public not to panic.

The authority said increases will only be effected by Government through normal channels.

Yesterday, social media was awash with messages encouraging people to pay for vehicle licences for longer periods as there was going to be an increase of the tariffs.

In a statement yesterday, ZINARA dismissed the reports of vehicle licence increase as false.

"It has come to the attention of ZINARA that there are social media reports circulating regarding an imminent increase of vehicle licence fees by more than 500 percent.

"These reports are false and nothing short of mischief. There is no need for the motoring public to panic as the information is meant to cause alarm and despondency. Motorists will be advised in time of any impending changes to road user charges and such information will follow normal Government channels and not through social media.