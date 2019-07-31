Zimbabwe: Zinara Dismisses Fee Rumours

31 July 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has dismissed reports circulating on social media that the authority is increasing vehicle licence by more than 500 percent and urged the public not to panic.

The authority said increases will only be effected by Government through normal channels.

Yesterday, social media was awash with messages encouraging people to pay for vehicle licences for longer periods as there was going to be an increase of the tariffs.

In a statement yesterday, ZINARA dismissed the reports of vehicle licence increase as false.

"It has come to the attention of ZINARA that there are social media reports circulating regarding an imminent increase of vehicle licence fees by more than 500 percent.

"These reports are false and nothing short of mischief. There is no need for the motoring public to panic as the information is meant to cause alarm and despondency. Motorists will be advised in time of any impending changes to road user charges and such information will follow normal Government channels and not through social media.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Transport
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.