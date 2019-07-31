Zimbabwe: ZRP Runs Out of Fine Books

The Zimbabwe Republic Police National Traffic section has reportedly run out of admission of guilt books, creating a challenge that has seen motorists being referred from one station to another to pay fines for traffic offences.

Motorists yesterday told The Herald that they were stranded with tickets issued by the police for traffic offences as they failed to pay fines due to unavailability of the books in question.

A number of them claimed they were issued with tickets at roadblocks before being referred to nearby police stations for payment.

Some police stations did not have the said books, creating a challenge for motorists. The Herald has it on good authority that only two police stations in Harare had these books yesterday, but at the end of the day, they were finished.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that they had received a report from one of the complainants.

"We are conducting investigations or inquiries on what transpired," he said.

"However, we have (since) put in place modalities to assist the complainant."