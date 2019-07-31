Zimbabwe: Zdf Assistance Week Begins

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will tomorrow launch the annual Community Assistance Week with a number of activities lined up ahead of the Defence Forces Day.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is set to officially launch the community assistance programme in Gokwe next week at Katema Clinic.

In the month of August every year, the ZDF runs Community Assistance Week during which it embarks on selected projects where the force will be carrying out various activities.

Community Assistance Week will this year run from tomorrow 1 to 11.

In a statement, Wing Commander Donovan Muroyiwa said: "As part of this year's celebrations, the ZDF Health Services is offering free health care at Gokwe District Hospital and Katema Clinic in Gokwe.

"A ZDF medical team has been deployed to Gokwe to render medical assistance. The main centre for the medical outreach will be Katema Clinic which is opening its doors to the public for the first time," Wing Commander Muroyiwa said.

"General consultations, free medication and screening of cervical cancer on women of child-bearing age will be carried out. Services which will be offered at Gokwe District Hospital include free general and specialist consultations which include eye cataract extraction."

In a separate statement, the ZDF said among the highlights of the Community Assistance Week, will be the handover of projects at Rusununguko High School in Goromonzi, Katema Clinic in Gokwe District, Negove Clinic in Mberengwa District, Chihambakwe Primary School in Gutu and Murongwe Secondary School in Mt Darwin.