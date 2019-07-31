Zimbabwe: Economy Will Thrive - Mahiya

31 July 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

ZANU-PF is committed to building a thriving economy whose benefits will be equitably shared by all Zimbabweans, the party's secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-political prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Cde Douglas Mahiya has said.

Cde Mahiya was speaking at the trainers' of breadmakers workshop at the party headquarters which was attended by 300 participants on Monday.

"We have to make sure that we have acted upon what the President will have said. We have to make sure that what the President says flourishes. There is no other visionary in the party other than the President.

"The policies given by the President are the ones we follow. The bread-baking idea is entrenched in the principles given to us by the President, this was taught to us by the party," said Cde Mahiya.

He added that the price hikes that are currently prevailing are not about money, but about power.

"These are the same people we fought. They are the same people who were fighting us in Mozambique, they want to recolonise this country," he added.

He said that they are ready to stand by the President even in difficult circumstances

"We have bestowed our power on President Mnangagwa and we will defend him because he is our power.

"So we have said we will not sit, as they deprive us of bread. We will bake our own bread. The President is giving us direction so that we bake our own bread," he said.

He added: "The President has instructed us to bake our own bread so that it is accessible to everyone and in so doing we will be creating employment. By so doing we are carrying out our revolutionary duty. What we are being taught should be spread across all walks of life."

The training of trainers constitutes war veterans and the children of war veterans drawn from various provinces to ensure that they are capacitated.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

