Namibia Reiterates Support for Sahrawi People's Right to Self-Determination and Independence

Boumerdes, Algeria — Ambassador of Namibia to Algeria, Mrs. Panduleni-Kaino Shingenge, has reiterated the firm support of Namibia for the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.
The Namibian diplomat pointed out, in her speech on Thursday at the opening of the 10th edition of the Summer University of the Frente POLISARIO and the Sahrawi State executives, that the SADC met in March in South Africa and reaffirmed its position on the Sahrawi issue and demanded an end to decolonization of the last African colony, Western Sahara.
she denounced the recent Moroccan repression in the occupied territories of Western Sahara, calling for the need to put an end to such practices and to establish a United Nations mechanism for monitoring and reporting on human rights.
She also called for the implementation of the resolutions of the African Union calling for a solution to the Sahrawi issue.
