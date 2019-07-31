Kenya: Former Gor Mahia Midfielders Feature for Tusker in Friendly

31 July 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kiplagat Sila

Former Gor Mahia midfielders George "Blackberry" Odhiambo and Humphrey Mieno donned the black and yellow strip of Tusker as they rallied to beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in a preseason friendly at the Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

Both players are free agents after parting ways with their respective clubs. While Odhiambo's contract with Gor expired last month, Mieno is back in the country after leaving Ethiopia's St George's on mutual consent.

They have been training with the brewers for some time now and could be signed to beef up their squad for the new season. Ulinzi Stars also fielded their new signing from Mt Kenya United, Kelvin Thairu, in midfield.

Ulinzi opened the scoring through Daniel Waweru at the stroke of half time before the hosts produced a comeback in the second half.

Michael Madoya equalised with a well taken penalty after Ugandan Nicholas Kagabba was brought down in the box.

Then Kagabba scored the winner after picking a loose ball in the box.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was impressed with the input from his trialists.

"My team is at 70 per cent. I have a few trialists in the team like Kagabba, Odhiambo and Mieno who did well. We will continue gauging them in training," said Matano.

His opposite number Benjamin Nyangweso was satisfied with the progress of his team despite losing.

"We are at 80 per cent and I hope we will do even better in our next friendlies against Mathare United and Wazito," he said.

