Kenya: Lake Region Summit Called Off After Joyce Laboso's Death

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) has indefinitely called off its coming fifth summit that was scheduled to start Thursday following the death of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

Dr Laboso was the bloc's vice-chairperson.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on August 1 and 2 at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Siaya County.

According to LREB Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, governors made the decision to postpone the meeting to a later date in honour of Dr Laboso.

SOLIDARITY

"We regret any inconvenience caused to our various stakeholders by these untimely changes. We stand in solidarity with the family (of Dr Laboso) and the nation during this mourning period," said Mr Oparanya.

In his statement, the Kakamega governor said the bloc received the news of Dr Laboso's death with shock and sadness.

He described her as a leader, mentor and a mother.

He said Dr Laboso's exemplary leadership skills, compassion and commitment to service, extended beyond the county boundaries.

He stated that her death was not just a loss to her family and her Bomet constituents but also to the Lake Region counties and the nation at large.

TRANSFORMATIONAL

"At the time of her passing, her excellency was the vice-chairperson of LREB and a critical component in the socio-economic development and transformational agenda of the Lake Region and to a large extent the Republic of Kenya," said Mr Oparanya.

This is the second time the meeting is being postponed.

It had initially been scheduled to take place in July but Mr Oparanya was away attending a Comesa trade fair.

Mr Oparanya has recently hinted that he is planning to relinquish his position as the LREB chairman owing to the numerous responsibilities that he has.