Malawi: Minister Impressed With Mdf's Engineers On Progress of Ntcheu-Tsangano Road Construction

Ntcheu July 31, 2019. Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Ntcheu-Tsangano road which is under construction despite missing its deadline in the first phase.

The first phase of the road construction was supposed to end in April, but failed due to other challenges that included logistics and bad weather.

Speaking after visiting the project recently, Jooma commended the MDF Engineering department for working tirelessly in ensuring that there is good progress on the road construction.

Jooma said Ntcheu-Tsangano road is very significant for the development of the country, saying it is going to ease transport challenges that people in the district face.

He mentioned that farmers travel long distances to sell their farm produce from Tsangano to Ntcheu and some other parts of the country.

He said once completed, the road will also shorten the distance to the neighboring country of Mozambique through Mwanza border.

"I am impressed with the progress made so far despite that it missed its deadline for the first phase which was April. The road will help people of Ntcheu specifically farmers who are currently facing challenges whenever they want to sell their farm produce and for sure the road will help boost the economy of the country," he said.

According to the consultant of the project, Engineer Henderson Fukiza of Henderson and Partners, shortage of equipment, heavy rains and poor surveying are the major factors that contributed to the delay of the project, saying they were forced to re-survey and stop working during the period when the district experienced heavy rains.

Fukiza said some of the major challenges have since been fixed and that about 70-75 percent of the project will be done by the end of October 2019 and that it is expected to finish after rainy season next year.

In his remarks Chief Executive Officer for Roads Authority, Emmanuel Matapa said they hope for the good progress of the road now that major problems have been fixed.

The first phase of the road will cover 21 kilometres from Tsangano turn-off to Kambilonjo trading centre and it is being financed by the government of Malawi to a tune of K9.6 billion with MDF engineering department doing the construction.