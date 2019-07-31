Namibia: Husband and Wife Win Top Squash Titles

DEVON Savage and his wife Judy won top honours at the annual SFC Squash Club Championship which took place in Swakopmund last weekend.

Devon won the senior men's title after beating Wilco Aschenborn 3-1 in the final, while Judy won the senior women's title after finishing ahead of Tessa Rossouw.

Devon and Judy joined the SFC club from South Arica where they had been participating in leading tournaments with great success. Devon is a full-time squash coach and is actively involved in nurturing future talent at the coast.

The defending champions Jacques Steenkamp and Lientjie Koekemoer could not participate due to personal circumstances.

Visions Consulting sponsored the event while the SFC Squash Committee hosted and organised it.

The coastal players are now looking forward to the 064 Cup - their annual derby against against the Buccaneers Squash Club in October and the Coastal Open in November.