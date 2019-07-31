Namibia: Husband and Wife Win Top Squash Titles

DEVON Savage and his wife Judy won top honours at the annual SFC Squash Club Championship which took place in Swakopmund last weekend.
Devon won the senior men's title after beating Wilco Aschenborn 3-1 in the final, while Judy won the senior women's title after finishing ahead of Tessa Rossouw.
Devon and Judy joined the SFC club from South Arica where they had been participating in leading tournaments with great success. Devon is a full-time squash coach and is actively involved in nurturing future talent at the coast.
The defending champions Jacques Steenkamp and Lientjie Koekemoer could not participate due to personal circumstances.
Visions Consulting sponsored the event while the SFC Squash Committee hosted and organised it.
The coastal players are now looking forward to the 064 Cup - their annual derby against against the Buccaneers Squash Club in October and the Coastal Open in November.
Read the original article on Namibian.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.